New York: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, who is in New York studying filmmaking, recently had a blast as she turned 21. One of her close girlfriends shared a series of Jacuzzi party pictures from a yacht. Her friends, Alana Markel and Priyanka Kedia, took to Instagram to share pictures of their pool date in sexy bikinis and swimwear. Suhana’s friend captioned the post as, “(Drum emojis)… and scene and the star kid dropped heart emojis in the comments section. Also Read - Suhana Khan Gets Marriage Proposal on Twitter, Fan Says ‘I Earn More Than Rs 1 Lakh a Month’

The sexy Jacuzzi party pictures show a stilled yacht with a beautiful breathtaking view of New York City skyscrapers. Also Read - Saif Ali Khan Admits He Needed Akshay Kumar To Compete With SRK, Aamir And Salman Back in 90s

Have a look at Suhana Khan and her friends’ pictures:



A few days ago, Suhana Khan’s friends shared a picture of all the girls wearing black dresses, and captioned it, “The ladies.” The New York skyline could be seen behind them. In the post, Suhana was seen wearing a cutout maxi dress. She dropped heart emojis on the post. They were even seen goofing around and lip-syncing to Russ Millions and Tion Wayne’s Body.

Suhana Khan wants to be an actor and she is studying at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University to complete her course. In 2019, she featured in a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue.

On Suhana’s birthday, her mother Gauri Khan shared a birthday post on Twitter where the star kid received a marriage proposal from a fan who revealed that he is earning a lakh per month and can marry Khan’s daughter.