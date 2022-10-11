Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s children Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan have been making headlines as they attended International League T2 (ILT20) trophy reveal event in Dubai on Monday. The sibling duo, who always are making stylish entries at parties, were seen making a super stylish appearance. For the event, Suhana Khan opted for light blue full sleaves bodycon collar dress and on the other hand, and Aryan Khan wore an uber-cool denims, T-shirt and a jacket.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Ropes in 'Fauda' Director to Train Aryan Khan For Debut? Here's What we Know

Suhana Khan flaunted her sexy curves in the dress that looked classic, and formal. She completed the look with Nude-hued heels, open hair and minimal makeup. Aryan Khan took to his Instagram to share pictures with an ILT20 trophy. He wrote, "What an awesome looking trophy! Had a great evening at the ILT20 trophy reveal event. Wishing @ilt20official and @adkriders a fantastic inaugural season."

The trophy has been designed and constructed by Thomas Lyte, the world-renowned trophy maker from England. The trophy design, while reflecting upon the Emirati culture, takes inspiration from UAE's majestic icon and national bird – the falcon – as well as UAE's most famous landmark, the Burj Khalifa.

Aryan Khan’s pictures from Dubai event

