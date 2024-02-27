Home

Entertainment

Suhana Khan Buys Luxurious Property in Alibaug: Check Price, Plot Details And More

Suhana Khan Buys Luxurious Property in Alibaug: Check Price, Plot Details And More

Suhana Khan, the Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, paid Rs 10 crore to purchase her second property in the last two years - Here's everything you need to know:

Suhana Khan Buys Luxurious Property in Alibaug: Check Price, Plot Details And More

Actor Suhana Khan, who made her debut in the Netflix original movie ‘The Archies‘ is heavily investing in properties. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan‘s daughter recently bought a lavish property in Alibaug, Raigad district. As Suhana awaits her big screen debut with papa SRK, she purchased a second property worth a whopping amount. The star kid paid more than Rs 10 crore, including stamp duty, to purchase the opulent house that faces the seaside.

Trending Now

Suhana Khan’s Alibaug Property Price And Plot Details

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is making significant real estate investments. The actor recently purchased a second property in a beach resort in coastal Maharashtra, close to Mumbai, after purchasing acreage, the previous year. IndexTap.com’s documents show that on February 13, 23-year-old star and South Mumbai resident Nozer Rusi Wadia signed a contract for a 0.7280-hectare parcel of property in Thal, which is 13 kilometres from the Mandwa jetty on the Alibaug-Revas Road, that includes developed structures and open ground. She completed the sale by paying Rs 57 lakh in stamp duty.

You may like to read

According to a report by the Economic Times, the property consists of three buildings situated on a land piece that spans around 1.8 acres. The buildings built on the property have carpet areas of 1,218 square feet, 196 square feet, and 120 square feet, in that order.

In addition to owning a seafront home in Thal with a pool and helipad, Shah Rukh Khan, enjoys throwing parties for his Bollywood buddies. Celebrities and corporate executives have long flocked to Alibaug’s coastal villages as holiday getaways. Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli paid six crore rupees in February 2023 for a 2,000-square-foot property in Avas Living, an exclusive bungalow development by Aditya Kilachand in Awas Village. Rohit Sharma had also bought four acres of property in 2021 in the same area, in the village of Mhatroli.

For the unversed, Suhana Khan will make her big screen debut with her father Shah Rukh Khan in their upcoming movie, King. Sujoy Ghosh will direct the movie, and Siddharth Anand will be in charge of the action.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.