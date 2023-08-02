Home

Suhana Khan Drops Beach Pics From Goa, Poses With Friends in Floral Midi And Messy Hair

Suhana Khan is currently having the time of her life in Goa with her cousin Alia Chibba and some friends as she gears up for her big Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies on Netflix.

Suhana Khan has been treating her fans and followers with her vacay photos and videos from Goa. The star kid who is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s film has been wooing hearts with her latest post in a floral dress. Suhana Khan also shared a video of the sea in Goa and a photograph of herself wearing a gorgeous outfit while enjoying the golden hour. Suhana Khan’s latest photos from the beach will make you wanna escape the hustle and bustle of the city.

Suhana Khan posted a picture of herself wearing a green and black strappy beach dress on her Instagram Stories. Her dress for the Goa luncheon had a large square neckline, noodle straps, a fitting breast detail, a tight waistline, and a pleated flowing skirt. As far as the glam options go, Suhana Khan opted for wing eyeliner, feathery brows, mascara on the lashes, and glossy nude lip colour. She accessorised with wear silver hoops and flaunted wavy locks for her trip to Goa. Suhana Khan won hearts with her minimal look for the beach!

SUHANA KHAN LOOKS BREATHTAKING ON HER GOA VACATION

Her cousin Alia Chhiba also shared photos from their beach getaway in her story. Suhana Khan also posed with her cousins, Alia and Namrata Chhiba.

SUHANA KHAN ENJOYS HER BEACH VACAY WITH COUSINS

That’s not all, though. Alia Chhiba has also frequently posted pictures from their trip to the beach. The females may be seen candidly posing in a beach cottage in one image. In another, while they spend the day by the shore at dusk, Alia provides us with a sight of their feet.

INSIDE SUHANA KHAN’S GOA VACATION WITH COUSINS AND FRIENDS

On the work front, Suhana Khan is all ready to make a splash with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. In the movie, she will play the part of Veronica. Agastya Nanda, Suhana, Khushi Kapoor, Yuvraj Menda, Vedang Raina, and late actress Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor are all involved in the Netflix project.

