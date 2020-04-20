Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana’s latest photo in which she is seen enjoying a beautiful sunset from her house Mannat amid the coronavirus lockdown has been breaking the Internet. Also Read - Suhana Khan Looks Radiant in Dungaree Dress in Throwback Picture, Photo Goes Viral

Suhana Khan, who actively particiates in plays in her college, has also been learning belly dance these days. Her trainer Sanjana Muthreja recently shared a screenshot of the online belly dance class with Suhana Khan and wrote, “Challenging ourselves with rolls!! Belly dance online classes with @suhanakhan2 #bellydanceclass #bellydanceathome #onlinebellydance #stayhome #skypelessons #artofbellydancewithsanjana #suhanakhan (sic).”

Apart from learning belly dancing, Suhana has also turned a make-up teacher for mom Gauri Khan as she has been giving her some makeup tutorials. Recently, Gauri Khan shared a pic of Suhana and wrote, “Learning…make-up tips @suhanakhan2 #indooractivity (sic).”

Suhana Khan recently made her debut on photo-sharing app Instagram and has more than 665k followers on the social media platform. Since she is the daughter of SRK, everyone is waiting for her to announce her debut movie and make a grand entry in the Indian film industry.

Suhana Khan keeps sharing her adorable photos as well as videos which go viral on social media in no time. She is yet to make her debut on the silver screen as she is still pursuing her studies in New York.