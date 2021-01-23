Actor Suhana Khan never misses a chance to share her latest pictures on social media. She has left her Instagram burning with her oh-so-hot picture in a sexy lavender dress. On Saturday, the star kid shared a stunning picture flaunting perfect curves in a post. Suhana posted a picture where she is seen standing with her cousin Arjun Chhibber and his girlfriend Manavi Gaur. In the pic, Suhana is seen giving Manavi a hug as the three poses together. Suhana is seen in a purple dress while Manavi and Arjun are seen in black outfits. She wrote with the photo, “I miss my babysitters.” She added, “Ignore the awkward arm”. Also Read - Suhana Khan Gives Major Winter Fashion Goals in Woolen Crop Top And Skirt, Pictures Go Viral

Suhana has turned into a hot beauty as she flaunted her perfect hourglass figure in the post she shared. She wore subtle makeup, kohled-up eyes, and a dash of lip gloss and left the hair open to fall onto her shoulder. Nevertheless, she is just looking stunning.

Take a look at Suahana’s pic here:

Suhana Khan is currently enrolled in a film studies course at the New York University. She wants to be an actor, but her father Shah Rukh Khan has decided to let her complete her studies firat then only they will be allowed to pursue their dreams. It can be in acting or filmmaking career.