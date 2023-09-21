Suhana Khan Gives Tina From Kuch Kuch Hota Vibes in Heavily Embroidered Suit And Bindi, Pics

Home

Suhana Khan looked like a vision to behold in her Falguni Shane Peacock's embroidered suit set. She mesmerised everyone with her presence at the lavish Ganesh Chaturthi celebration at Antilia, Mumbai - See her latest photos.

Suhana Khan, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut, attended the Ganpati celebration on Tuesday night at the Ambani house. She arrived at the event with her father Shah Rukh Khan, mother Gauri and little brother AbRam. Suhana dropped her breathtaking photos on Instagram and captioned them with a heart emoji. For the event, Suhana Khan wore a cream-coloured suit set from the shelves of Falguni Shane Peacock. The heavily embroidered kurta came with a matching dupatta and churidar trousers. The sleeveless kurta had a plunging neckline.

Suhana Khan’s body-hugging kurta came with intricate chikankari sequin embroidery and beaded tassel embellishments. SRK’s daughter draped her sheer dupatta on her shoulder. The dupatta featured sequin embroidery, pearl tassel embellishments, and patti embroidery on the borders. Suhana accentuated her look with statement earrings and a dainty red bindi. Her stylist chose open strands with a classic centre part. Suhana Khan looked every bit gorgeous with shimmery eye shadow, on-point highlighter and the perfect lip shade.

Suhana Khan Mesmerises in Her Latest Photos:

Suhana Khan’s photos on her Instagram handle took the entire social media platform by surprise. Her fans dropped heart-eye and fire emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Looking soooooo pretty ♥️♥️♥️ (sic).” Another user wrote, “Angelll👼(sic).” People also called her modern-day Tina (played by Rani Mukerji) from her father’s iconic film ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.’ What do you think?

The picture got immense love from her BFF Shanaya Kapoor, who called her the prettiest in the comment section. Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima, actor Neelam Kothari, and even Bhavana Panday reacted to her photos.

On the work front, Suhana Khan is all set to make her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix series ‘Archies.’ It also stars Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi and Shweta Bachchan’s son Agastya Nanda. She was also announced as the new face of the online beauty platform Tira earlier this month. She shares the position with Kiara Advani and Kareena Kapoor.

What do you think about Suhana Khan’s look in Falguni Shane Peacock’s embroidered suit set?

