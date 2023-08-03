Home

Entertainment

Suhana Khan in Sexy Shimmery Blue Saree, Bindi, Jhumki Gives ‘Rani’ Vibes at Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane’s Engagement, See Pics

Suhana Khan in Sexy Shimmery Blue Saree, Bindi, Jhumki Gives ‘Rani’ Vibes at Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane’s Engagement, See Pics

Suhana Khan in her hot blue saree attends Aaliyah Kashyap's engagement party. Check her sexy pics here!

What Jhumka Suhana Khan Gives 'Rani' Vibes in Sexy Blue Shimmery Saree With Bindi

Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan on Thursday attended Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap and her longtime boyfriend Shane Gregoire’s engagement in Mumbai. Suhana made her presence in a stunning shimmery blue saree with a matching blouse, bindi and jhumka. There are several pictures that are making its way on the internet as Suhana gets down from her car in this gorgeous in this nine-yard cloth. Needless to say, she looked hot!

Trending Now

There is only one line that comes after watching Suhana Khan in this sexy blue saree and i.e. ‘What Jhumka?’. She really gives that Rani vibe from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Take a look at Suhana Khan’s stylish avatar in a blue saree at Aaliya Kashyap’s engagement:

Suhana Khan often impresses her fans with her stylish fashion outings. Her social media engagement has increased as she will be soon making her debut in Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies.

Coming back to Aaliyah and Shane, the couple are soon to get married. During their recent romantic Bali trip, Shane proposed to Aaliyah. Millions of people were spellbound by the beautiful photos of their proposal. Their engagement day has been filled with joy and love, and pictures from the special occasion have started pouring in from various sources, spreading happiness among their well-wishers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by yogen shah (@yogenshah_s)

India.com wishes Aaliyah and Shane on their big day!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES