Suhana Khan Spotted At Mumbai Airport: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, who is all set to make her film debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport as the star-kid arrived back from her London vacation. Suhana impressed fans with her cool and casual airport look, she was wearing a white crop top and black sweatpants. Several pictures and videos of Suhana Khan’s latest airport look have gone viral. Soon as Suhana arrived at the airport she was wecomed by a sea of paparazzi but the star-daughter made her way straight to the car, she was escorted by SRK’s personal bodyguards.Also Read - Suhana Khan Flaunts Hot Waistline in Casual Look, Joins The Archies Co-Star Agastya Nanda Over Dinner - See Pics

Suhana is known for her stunning style statements, and the star-daughter did that yet again with her latest airport look, rocking a white crop top, paired with black sweatpants and sneakers. She was also wearing a white face mask.Suhana completed her look with a big pink bag.

On the work front, the young diva is all set to make her showbiz debut with Zoya Akhtar’s musical The Archies, in which she stars alongside Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Vedang Raina, Dot, Mihir Ahuja and Yuvraj Menda.