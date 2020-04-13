Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is an internet sensation and her pictures often go viral on social media. Even before the star kid has made her debut in Bollywood, she has immense fan following. Now, her throwback picture is doing rounds on the internet and is going insanely viral. Also Read - Suhana Khan's Hot And Sultry Look in Sexy Black Top And Jacket is Breaking The Internet

In the photo shared by a fan page, Suhana can be seen clad in an off-white top teamed up with denim dungaree and subtle makeup. For the glam, she opted for a dash of lip shade, kohled-up eyes and hair left loose leaving the tresses to fall back. Needless to say, she looks absolutely gorgeous in the sun-kissed picture. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Khan Expresses Her Different Sunday Moods, Looks Hot in Sweatshirt Look

Take a look at the photo here:



Earlier, she took to Instagram to upload her couple of pictures in a plunging neckline black top teamed up with grey jacket. Flaunting her hot avatar, she completed her look with dewy makeup, highlighted and rosy cheeks, winged eyeliner, kohled-up eyes and a dash of lip gloss. She accessorised her look with multiple pairs of earrings, couple of rings and a pendent. She tied her hair in a high ponytail and looks hot, as always.

View this post on Instagram Experimenting💄 A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) on Mar 30, 2020 at 6:45am PDT



Earlier, in an interview with Vogue, Suhana said, “I realised quite early on that it was different for us. But I never really thought about my dad being famous. When I was about five, he would come and drop me to school, and people would point and stare. He wasn’t being addressed as Suhana’s dad, which is what I wanted. It confused me. He would want to hug me, and I would push him back in the car. I hated the attention, it made me very self-conscious.”

On a related note, Suhana graduated earlier this year from England’s Ardingly College. Currently, she is in New York for her higher studies.