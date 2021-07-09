Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, last night had a gala time with her close friends in London. One of her friends, Orhan Awatramani, took to Instagram to share pictures from the party on Tuesday. Suhana Khan also shared her hot and sexy look in a purple strapless figure-hugging dress.Also Read - Suhana Khan Shares Her Burning Hot Mirror Selfie From Pilate Workout Session And Fan's Can't Keep Calm

Suhana Khan’s best friend Rhea Goyal got engaged in London and all her girl gangs including Suhana were present to celebrate the big day. For the occasion, Suhana rocked a sexy figure-hugging gown. She completed the look with a matching handbag but her face was only partially visible. She posted a blue heart emoji along with the photo. Also Read - Suhana Khan Turns Sexy 'Cat Lady' While Clicking a Photo With Her Pet; Alia Bhatt Pours Love

See Pictures Here:

One of the stories was captioned as: “About the night before last.” In another clip, some of them were seen on their phone, while some of the girls could be seen dancing. Orhan wrote: “What happens when you host your party during the Super Bowl. Boys vs girls”. Also Read - Suhana Khan Shares Unseen Childhood Pic of Herself Kissing Shah Rukh Khan Cutely, Superstar Misses His Baby

Suhana Khan is currently in New York and is pursuing a film studies course from the New York University. However, her plans to foray into Bollywood are still not known.