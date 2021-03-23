Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has become a hot social media sensation as she never misses a chance to treat her fans from New York, where she has gone to complete higher studies. On Monday, Suhana shared another set of gorgeous pictures in a figure-hugging sexy red dress. These drool-worthy photos of the star kid on Instagram have sent temperatures soaring as Suhana Khan knows how to pull hourglass curves for the Gram. Also Read - Suhana Khan Leaves Fans Mesmerised Over Her Stylish Hair Flip in Co-Ord Dress

In the photos from her day out with her friends, Suhana is seen wearing a cherry red coloured turtleneck dress. She completed her look with dewy make-up, pink lips, and statement hoop earring, and not to miss Om pendant with a minimalistic chain. Big bold statement necklaces are the next big thing, in fact, that one piece of jewellery could alter your entire look, and that is what Khan followed. Her hair sleeked back in a ponytail gave her an edgy look. She captioned the post, “peaches & the big apple”. Also Read - Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda Party All Night | See Now-And-Then Pics

Suhana Khan’s look can add zest to your wardrobe this season! Check out her photos:

Suhana Khan’s Instagram post has garnered over 2,27,226 likes in 7 hours. She decided to turn some heads with her hot boomerang video. Also Read - Suhana Khan Flaunts Her Perfect Hourglass Figure as She Poses With Her Cousin And His Girlfriend

Last month, Suhana Khan posted a picture of grating cheese. More than her chore, it is her fashion statement in the image that turned heads. In the photo, she stuns in a cropped beige top paired with a fitted skirt. She completes the look with soft make-up.

Suhana Khan is currently enrolled in a film studies course at the New York University. She wants to be an actor, but her father Shah Rukh Khan has decided to let her complete her studies firat then only they will be allowed to pursue their dreams. It can be in an acting or filmmaking career.