Suhana Khan Makes Her Singing Debut With ‘Jab Tum Na Theen’ Song From The Archies

The Archies' song 'Jab Tum Na Theen' is sung by Suhana Khan. Here's how her friends from the industry reacted.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming film The Archies. On Monday, Suhana surprised all her fans as she announced that she has also made her singing debut with the song ‘Jab Tum Na Theen’ from The Archies. Taking to Instagram, Suhana shared a post, which she captioned, “I sang my first song!! Thank you @zoieakhtar & @shankar.mahadevan for being so patient with me please listen with kindness.”

Soon after she shared the post, Suhana Khan’s friends and fans swamped down the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. Replying to her followers’ reaction, Ananya Panday commented, “Suzie you’re sooooo good.” Director Zoya Akhtar commented, “Suhana Shine On.” Shanaya Kapoor commented, “too good.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)



Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, The Archies marks the acting debut of Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and producer Boney Kapoor’s Khushi Kapoor.

The Archies, a coming-of-age musical, follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton who will take audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom love, heartbreak and rebellion.

The trailer unfolds a musical narrative led by seven charming characters from the beloved Archie comics, steering through the retro alleys of love, friendship, and youthful aspirations.

The trailer signs off with a profound message – ‘You are never too young to change the world’.

The film is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from December 7

