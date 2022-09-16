Suhana Khan Meets Her Doppelganger From Pakistan: Suhana Khan is yet to maker her Bollywood debut with Zoaya Akhtar’s The Archies but her fame seems to know no bounds. The actor is already a star across borders with her charismatic persona just like her father Shah Rukh Khan. Recently her doppelganger from Pakistan named Bareeha met her in Dubai. The latter also shared a picture of herself and Suhana standing together on her Instagram handle. In no time the photo went viral and netizens went berserk. Bareeha was also praised for her charming personality while twinning with King Khan’s daughter in the picture.

Bareeha captioned her post as, “Finally met my doppelgänger @suhanakhan2 🤍 Here’s a side by side comparison for all the people who keep sending me her pictures in my DMs 😂#iamsrk #twinningandwinning #seeingdouble.” Suhana wore a white floral dress while Bareeha donned a sexy off-shoulder blue floral jumpsuit and also carried a small sling bag. Suhana is at present vacationing in Dubai where she is accompanied by her mom Gauri Khan, best friend Shanaya Kapoor and her mother Maheep. Suhana, Shanaya and Chunku Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday are childhood friends and often hangout together. A netizen commented on the photo and wrote, “Woahhhhh omggggg.” Another user wrote, “Twins!!! Seriously 😍.”

The actor’s Netflix movie The Archies, also stars Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, and the late Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. The trio are all geared up to make their grand Bollywood debut with the OTT adaptation of the American comic-series.