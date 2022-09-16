Suhana Khan Hot Photos: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan has been sharing pictures from her Dubai vacation. Suhana is currently in Dubai along with her mother Gauri Khan, Shanaya Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor. This looks like a mommy-daughter trip for Kapoor and Khan in the UAE. Gauri re-shared a story on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen posing with her friends, including Maheep in the frame. On the other hand, Suhana gave a glimpse of her sexy and hot look in a yellow bodycon dress paired with a denim jacket. Shanaya too made a style statement in a beige co-ord set and chose to keep her wavy hair open.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan – Gauri Khan Feel Proud of Aryan Khan For His Big Photoshoot, SRK Says ‘Mujh Par Gaya Hai’ - See Post

On Instagram story, Suhana Khan also flaunted her pink nails that she recently got done for a Dubai trip.

Before heading towards the trip, Suhana had a salon session in Mumbai where she greeted paps.

SUHANA KHAN’S LATEST DUBAI PICS GO VIRAL

On the work front, Suhana Khan is all set to make her acting debut. She is a part of the highly-anticipated Netflix film, The Archies which also features Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda.