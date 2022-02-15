Suhana Khan Paints The Town Red in Stunning Red Manish Malhotra Saree, This is How Gauri Khan Reacted

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is flaunting her gorgeous saree look in Bollywood’s ace designer Manish Malhotra’s eponymous label. The star kid, who is stepping into the shoes of her parents, recently opted for a gorgeous bold red shimmery georgette saree with sequin detailing on the edges and the blouse. Nailing a monotone look, Suhana Khan rocked a red saree that also featured a matching embellished red blouse.Also Read - IPL 2022: Shahrukh Khan's Son-Daughter Duo Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan Attend Pre-IPL Auction Briefing For KKR, PICS Go Viral

Gorgeous is the word for Suhana. For her makeup, she took a minimal route while styling her ensemble. The diva completed the look with silver statement jhumkis and a green bindi, that’s it! Suhana kept off the face and tied her hair at the back. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill’s Pink Sequined Saree Will Leave You Gasping For Air | See Stunning Pics

No wonder Suhana Khan was showered with compliments by her fans, as well as her mother Gauri Khan. She took to the comments section to compliment her little one and wrote, “Red it is !!!!!! Love the vibe manish ❤️”. Karan Johar also commented, “Gorgeous ❤️❤️❤️❤️”. Also Read - Suhana Khan Parties With Cousin Alia Chhiba in a Black Figure-Hugging Dress - See Glamorous Pics

Take a look at Suhana Khan’s never seen before avatar-

A few days ago, Suhana was spotted with brother Aryan Khan in Bengaluru during the Pre-IPL Auction briefing for Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the IPL Mega Auction 2022. In the picture, which is going viral on social media, they were seen along with the members of the managerial team, engaged in a serious discussion with CEO of Red Chillies Entertainment and CEO Managing Director of Kolkata Knight Riders, Venky Mysore.