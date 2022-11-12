Suhana Khan Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Aryan Khan, Calls Him ‘Bestest Friend’

Suhana Khan Pens Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Aryan: Aryan Khan, who turned 24 on November 12, 2022 received a heartfelt birthday wish from younger sister Suhana. The star kid went through some tough times in 2021 following his arrest in the alleged drugs case being probed by Narcotics Control Bureau. After a prolonged case, Aryan was granted bail with constant witch-hunt by the paparazzi and rumour mills in order to get some scoop. Even after getting a clean cheat in connection to the case, his family had to endure social media trial for quite some time. On his twenty-fourth birthday, Aryan received heartfelt wishes from Suhana and his childhood friend Ananya Panday.

CHECK OUT SUHANA KHAN’S BIRTHDAY WISH FOR ARYAN KHAN:





SUHANA KHAN AND ANANYA PANDAY PEN HEARTFELT POST FOR ARYAN

Suhana took to her Instagram stories to wish her elder brother and captioned her post as, “Happy Birthday to my big brother and bestest friend,” adding a heart emoji. Ananya also shared a childhood picture of her with Aryan in her Instagram story. In the photo, young Ananya is seen standing in a pink dress while Aryan flexes his muscles beside her wearing an orange t-shirt and beige pants. The Liger actor wrote in her post, “Missing baby Aryan Khan, happy birthday to my first and forever best friend.”

CHECK OUT ANANYA PANDAY’S BIRTHDAY POST FOR ARYAN KHAN:

ANANYA PANDAY CONFESSED HER CRUSH ON ARYAN KHAN IN KWK 7

Ananya has been childhood friends with Aryan’s sister Sushana and actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya. The trio often hangs out and recently partied at the Halloween bash with Navya Naveli Nanda. Known for candid confessions, Koffee With Karan 7 had Ananya admitting her crush on Aryan since childhood. She said, “Yeah, he is cute. I had a crush on Aryan.” When Karan Johar quizzed why it didn’t mateialize, Ananya said, “Ask him (Aryan).”

Ananya will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. While Suhana makes her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies where she plays Veronica.

