Suhana Khan’s Debut The Archies To Be Out On December 7; See Announcement Video

The Archies will see Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper, Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge, Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle, Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley and Dot as Ethel Muggs.

The Archies is helmed by Zoya Akhtar. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Movie buffs have been unable to contain their excitement ever since it was announced that Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan will be making her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The project is touted to be a live-action musical drama based on the popular American comics of the same name. Not just Suhana Kapoor but Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda will also be stepping into showbiz with the project. Amping up the excitement the makers have finally announced the release date of the drama. The Archies will stream on Netflix from December 7.

The cast of The Archies announced the release date along with Zoya Akhtar using a live billboard on Mumbai’s Western Express Highway. The billboard features a countdown timer that tracks the number of days left before the film’s launch. The timer was set at 100 days. Suhana Khan shared a clip of the same with a note that read, The Archies are all set to arrive on December 7th!”

View this post on Instagram



What Is The Archies About?

According to the makers, the film explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion through the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton. It will transport audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale as it follows a group of teenagers living there. The Archies will see Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper, Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge, Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle, Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley and Dot as Ethel Muggs.

What Zoya Akhtar Said On The Archies

The makers first introduced fans to The Archies with a cast announcement video. In June, the teaser of the project was released. The video promises to take viewers on a rollercoaster ride of emotions, nostalgia and friendship.

Back in August, Netflix unveiled its film slate, which included Hindi titles like the Zoya Akhtar-helmed The Archies and Vishal Bhardwaj’s Khufiya. The line-up was announced as part of the OTT platform’s Films Day event, where Zoya said, “It’s such a pleasure and an absolute honour to be asked to make the Indian adaptation for this very iconic comic. It’s very exciting to be able to take the characters and introduce them to a new generation, and at the same time, keep that nostalgia and the essence of the comic alive for people like me that grew up on it.”

