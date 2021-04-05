Mumbai: Superhot star kid Suhana Khan never misses a chance to flaunt her beauty and makeup skills on her Instagram. The 20-year-old, who is presently in New York for her higher studies, took to her account to share two glamorous photos where she is seen posing in a sexy black plunging neckline top. Her makeup for the outing is so apt that one desires to learn from her. The highlighted cheekbones take all the limelight. Suhana accessorised her look with gold hoop earrings and two neckpieces, out of one has an Om locket. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s darling daughter has sent temperatures soaring as she knows how to pose for the Gram. Also Read - Suhana Khan Makes Fashion Statement With Om Pendant And We Can’t Stop Gushing

Suhana Khan’s friend Navya Naveli Nanda is also stunned with her look as she couldn’t control to admire her. Navya wrote: ‘Ooooooo’, to which Khan replied with a tongue emoji. The photo shared on early Monday has garnered over 212,908 likes. Also Read - Navya Naveli Nanda Reacts To Uttarakhand CM's 'Ripped Jeans' Remark, Hits Back 'Change Your Mentality'

Take a look at the sultry photos of Suhana Khan:

A few days ago, Suhana shared a series of pics in a gorgeous figure-hugging red dress. She completed her look with dewy make-up, pink lips, and statement hoop earring, and not to miss Om pendant with a minimalistic chain.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)