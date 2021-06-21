Mumbai: On Father’s Day, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan took to the Instagram story to wish the actor by sharing an unseen throwback pic of her when she was a baby. Suhana Khan can be seen cutely kissing Shah Rukh Khan on lips and captioned: “Father’s Day” with heart emoji. Suhana is currently in New York for higher studies and Shah Rukh Khan is in Mumbai and thus he is also missing her daughter as SRK reposted the photo on his Instagram story and in a rare case, the megastar used emojis while replying to Suhana. He wrote, “Miss you baby, so much that I’m using emojis.” Also Read - Man Holds Umbrella Over Daughter As She Attends Online Classes Amid Rain, Picture Wins Hearts

This adorable photo shows a father-daughter bond but several fans from around the globe will also reminisce looking at SRK of the 2000s. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Pens Emotional Note For Her Dad On Father's Day, Calls Herself Fauji Ki Beti

The adorable photo has gone viral and we are going ‘aww’ over their bond. Shah Rukh Khan is a proud parent and he often shares adorable posts for her. Earlier in the day, Shah Rukh Khan had shared a post to mark Father’s Day. The tweet read, “Happy Fathers Day to all fathers. Here’s wishing all parents the most beautiful moments and memories with their ‘Lil naughty munchkins.” Also Read - Father's Day 2021: Google Celebrates Father's Day with Cute Pop-up Doodled Cards

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Suhana is pursuing a film studies course from the New York University. However, her plans to foray into Bollywood are still not known. On her 21st birthday, she got a marriage proposal from SRK’s fan. On her 21st birthday, when Gauri Khan shared a picture and wrote a special birthday message for Suhana, the fan wrote, ‘Gauri mam meri shadi Suhana ke saath karwado Meri monthly payment 1lakh+ hai.’ The comment uploaded by a Shah Rukh Khan fan got viral.