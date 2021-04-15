New York: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is presently in New York for her higher studies. She keeps on sharing pictures on Instagram and Instagram stories from NY. Her recent post was on IG stories where she flaunted the beautiful balcony of her house on a high-rise building and gave a sneak peek of a spectacular sunset skyline. Sharing the beautiful photo, Suhana Khan added a home emoji. She often shares photos that give fans an insight into her swanky apartment. The pictures always go viral on social media. Also Read - Suhana Khan Shares Latest Hot Pictures in Black Plunging Neckline Top, Leaves Navya Nanda Stunned

Take a look at the breathtaking view from Suhana Khan’s apartment in New York:

A few days ago, Suhana made headlines for sharing a gorgeous picture and then deleting it. The 20-year-old shared a glamorous photo where she was seen posing in a sexy black plunging neckline top. Her makeup for the outing was so apt that one desires to learn from her. The highlighted cheekbones took all the limelight. Suhana accessorised her look with gold hoop earrings and two neckpieces, out of one has an Om locket.

The oh-so-hot star kid once talked about colour discrimination on her social media: "There's a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn't just about me, it's about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I've been told I'm ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old," read a section of Suhana's post.

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan has currently enrolled herself in a film studies course at the New York University. She wants to be an actor, but her father Shah Rukh Khan has decided to let her complete her studies first then only they will be allowed to pursue their dreams. It can be in an acting or filmmaking career.