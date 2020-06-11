The whole Bollywood knows Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan are best friends forever. When things were normal, before Coronavirus pandemic, they used to chill and party together. An old video of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter is doing rounds on the internet where she is singing and grooving to Dheeme Dheeme for Ananya Panday as the song is from her film ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’. Also Read - Ananya Panday on Her Bonding With BFF Suhana Khan: We Grew up Together But Now She Lives Too Far Away

Suhana Khan's fan club took to its Instagram to share this cute video where she could be seen having fun. It seems like the video is from her birthday, which happens on May 22. In the video, Suhana's friend is giving her company. Viewers enjoyed the video and also Khan's quirky expressions which will definitely bring a smile on your face.

Dheeme Dheeme song features Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday from the film Pati Patni Aur Woh. The movie also featured Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role, who was also part of the song.

Ananya and Suhana are childhood friends and have attended almost every class together. In a recent interview, the SOTY 2 actor opened about her bond with Khan. She said, “My favourite memory would be when we were younger, Suhana and I would do every class together, we have done ballet together, we have done Kathak together, we have done art class together. We have gone to New York Film Academy together and Suhana and I would do everything together and that’s my favourite memory.”

On the work front, Ananya will be seen in Khaali Peeli co-starring Ishaan Khatter. She will also share screen space with Deepika Padukone in Shakun Batra’s untitled film and has been cast opposite Vijay Deverakonda in the Telugu superstar’s Bollywood debut feature. On the other hand, Suhana Khan could also be making her Bollywood debut in the near future but for now, she has been doing theatre in New York.