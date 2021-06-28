Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan becomes a sexy cat lady. In case you didn’t already know about Suhana Khan’s love, we’re here to tell you that she is officially cat crazy! On Sunday, Suhana took to Instagram to introduce herself as a cat lady while flaunting her black cat in her lap. The star kid, who is in New York for higher studies, can be seen wearing a nude beige top, a pair of grey high waist pants with a blue cap. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Resumes Shooting For Pathan, Deepika Padukone-John Abraham To Join Next

Suhana Khan loves makeup and it is so evident in her pictures. For this photo, she did subtle makeup and highlighted her eyes with strong black mascara. For the lips, Khan chose nude pink Lipper. The Instagram post has garnered 2,70,000 likes in just a few hours. Actor Alia Bhatt, who is also a cat lover, showered Suhana Khan with love by liking the picture. Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey commented on the photo with heart and fire emojis.

Take a look at Suhana Khan’s latest photo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)



Several other celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, Zoya Akhtar, her best friends Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor also liked the photo.

Suhana Khan is currently pursuing a film studies course from the New York University. However, her plans to foray into Bollywood are still not known. Shah Rukh Khan once said: “Suhana should learn acting for another three to four years if she wants to be an actor. I know many of my industry friends feel my kids should start acting tomorrow. But it’s my belief that they shouldn’t start acting yet”.