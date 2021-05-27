Mumbai: Today (May 27) is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s youngest son AbRam Khan’s 8th birthday, and the family made sure to hop on Instagram this morning to send some sweet birthday wishes his way. AbRam’s sister Suhana Khan, who is currently in New York, posted a cute throwback video where the two are enjoying pool time. She captioned the post, “Birthday boy.” In the video, AbRam crawls towards the camera and poses with Suhana, and later on kisses her on the cheeks. The video of the birthday boy is winning the internet and millions of SRK fans posted their wishes on the post. Also Read - Suhana Khan And Her Girl Gang's Jacuzzi Party Wearing Stunning Swimwear on Yacht is Too Hot to Handle

Several fans took to social media to wish the 8-year-old star kid. Take a look here at the messages:

Here’s wishing the little prince, #AbRamKhan on his 8th Birthday. Have a great year ahead and lead a great life and make your parents proud. @iamsrk @gaurikhan pic.twitter.com/UHo3pg2QPm — Arghasrkian Das™(Mask Up😷) (@Arghasrkian) May 27, 2021

Happy Birthday!! 🎁🎊#AbRamKhan 🎂 You are that priceless smile in your loving Daddi’s heart. The joy of your whole family. The warm ray of sunlight in the morning and the brightest starlight in the evening sky. Wish you a good, beautiful, healthy and happy Life, sweetheart.💞 pic.twitter.com/LZae42eCoq — Chelo (@Te_amo_ShahRukh) May 26, 2021

AbRam Khan was born on 27 May, 2013 via surrogacy at Masrani Hospital in Andheri West, Mumbai. As a baby, he made a guest appearance in Farah Khan’s 2014 film Happy New Year. The little boy is often seen accompanying his dad Shah Rukh Khan at IPL.

Happy Birthday, AbRam Khan!