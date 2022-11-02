Suhana Khan celebrates her best friend Shanaya Kapoor’s 23rd birthday with a hot and sizzling social media post where these two-star daughters pose for the camera in sexy bodycon dresses. While Shanaya was seen looking stunningly hot in a fall-neck white silk dress with a high-thigh slit, Suhana opted for a leather maroon shoulderless dress. While sharing the post, Suhana captioned, “Happy birthday to my favourite girl (with a red heart emoji). I love uu shan”.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: Suhana Khan Shares Precious Childhood Memory to Wish 'Best Friend'

Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor’s hot and sizzling avatars in gorgeous dresses

Ananya Panday took to her Instagram stories and posted a beautiful picture of Shanaya as she turned 23. She penned a heartwarming note that read, “From cradle to grave–Shan and Anne Anne and Shan. I love you, my sister. Happy Birthday. I hope all your wishes come true.” Also Read - Ananya Panday Celebrates 24th Birthday With Friends Over Dinner, Navya And Siddhant Join - See Pics

On the work front, Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Bedhadak. Dharma Productions launched Shanaya in the film, which will also star Gurfateh Pirzada, best known for Netflix original Guilty, and another newcomer, Lakshya Lalwani. It will be directed by Shashank Khaitan, known for Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Dhadak.