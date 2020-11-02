Bollywood’s King Khan Shah Rukh Khan turns 55 today, November 2. He received special wishes from fans and peers all day, but the special one came from his eldest daughter Suhana Khan. She has re-posted an adorable black and white photograph of her father and best friend Shanaya Kapoor and wrote: “Happy Birthday to my best friends lol and love” along with a heart emoji. She also added, “55 and 21 hehe” as the caption. The picture shared is from SRK’s last year’s birthday bash at his Alibaug farmhouse. Also Read - Happy Birthday, Shah Rukh Khan: 14 Movies That Made Him The King of Hearts And Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan and Shanaya Kapoor share the same birth date, i.e. November 2, 2020. Also Read - Suhana Khan Looks as Sexy as Ariana Grande in Her Halloween Look as She Celebrates The Festival in Dubai

Suhana Khan is pursuing a film course at New York’s Columbia University. She has made her magazine cover debut already and featured in a short film for school.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan has been taking some good time to decide how he wants to entertain his fans next. There are reports that the superstar has signed R. Madhavan for his directorial debut, Rocketry. The movie is based on the life of a scientist, Nambi Narayanan, whose work was falsely denied due to allegations of spying.