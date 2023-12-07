Home

Suhana Khan’s Debut Film is NOT ‘The Archies’, Here’s All About Her First Film

Do you know Suhana Khan's First film is not 'The Archies' but a short film directed by Theodore Gimeno 'The Grey Part of Blue'? Here's what all we know.

Suhana Khan's Debut Film is NOT 'The Archies', Here's All About Her Real First Film

The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar, has been released on OTT platform Netflix on December 7, 2023, Thursday. Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan is making her Bollywood debut with this film, and a little look at her performance in the trailer has already raised expectations. But did you know The Archies is not Suhana’s first film? She was featured in a 10-minute short film called ‘The Grey Part Of Blue’ while she was in college.

Suhana Khan’s Debut Film- ‘The Grey Part of Blue’

Before Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, Suhana Khan appeared in the short film, titled ‘The Grey Part of Blue alongside Robin Gonella directed by Theodore Gimeno. The short film is available on YouTube. The story behind the film is about a young couple who goes on a road trip while coping with romantic problems. Suhana Khan played the role of Sandy, who is a young girl and is eager to bring her partner home to meet her parents. However, she soon figured out that her spouse isn’t as invested in their relationship as she is. This short video was posted on YouTube in 2019, and Theodore Gimeno stated that he worked on the short film almost for a year.

Suhana Khan in The Grey Part of Blue- Watch video

Theodore before the release of his short film, wrote on his social media, “Really excited to finally bring to you this project I’ve been working on for the past year! I’ve been immensely lucky to work with such an amazing group of people: cast, crew, and friends who helped me turn this idea into something real! So that’s really awesome. And hopefully, you will have enjoyed it too! Thank you!”

Netizens also appreciated Suhana Khan for her performance in the short film. A user on the YouTube comment section wrote, “Suhana is exceptionally good, the pauses, the side twitches, the release of breath during conversations are all more than real.” while the other commented, “Suhana is quite good. Her delivery and level of maturity in understanding and portraying her character were spot on. Well done SK!”

Take a look at BTS shared by Theodore Gimeno on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Theodore Gimeno (@theodoregimeno)

All About The Archies

Zoya Akhtar’s direction The Archies cast features Suhana Khan playing the character of Veronica Lodge, Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews, Khushi Kapoor plays the role of Betty Cooper, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, and other star kids featured in the upcoming film.

