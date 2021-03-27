Here’s exciting news for all the DC fans. The trailer of Suicide Squad 2 has been released and the movie will hit screens this summer. The 3 minutes 17 seconds trailer introduces us to a whole bunch of new team members who are all ready to die for saving the world. Well, they have no other choice too. Also Read - Justice League Snyder Cut's Actor Henry Cavill AKA Superman Gives Big Shout Out To The Film

The trailer throws us into the middle of a mission and reveals that while the action is already going on, one of the colleagues of the Suicide Squad is lost. In the next couple of seconds, the audience discovers that this missing person was Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), who manages to get her out from whatever danger she was in. The trailer then introduces Viola Davis who is back as Amanda Waller, the woman who put the Suicide Squad together and is overseeing operations. Further, some more ‘prisoners’ are forced to risk their lives and the process of injecting a little bomb into their neck is shown. If you have forgotten, all members of the Suicide Squad have a little bomb injected into their neck and if they venture off mission, they can be blown up with the push of a button. The Suicide Squad 2 trailer also introduces a King Shark who can be seen eating a person. What follows is a mission, courage, fight and destruction. Also Read - IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Unveil Their New Jersey For Upcoming Season

Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas is Radiant As She Shines in Violet-Blue Dress For Oscar Nominations

With Suicide Squad 2, director James Gunn is stepping into the world of DC for the first time. He took to Twitter sharing the trailer and wrote, ”Can’t wait to see it in a theater with all of you.”

Our first trailer. Warning: gore & adult language & supervillains & adventure & heart. Can’t wait to see it in a theater with all of you on August 6. #TheSuicideSquad pic.twitter.com/HdqlGVP0lB — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 26, 2021

Netizens are already loving the trailer and are expressing their excitement on Twitter. As of now, the film is scheduled to release on August 06, 2021.