Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, whose intimate pictures with Jacqueline Fernandez went viral recently, has released a handwritten note defending the starlet. In the note, Chandrasekhar confirmed that he was in a relationship with Fernandez which 'did not involve financial expectations'. "Our relationship had lots of love without any monetary expectations", wrote the conman.

Chandrasekhar also added that he was 'sad and disturbed' to see his pics going viral with Fernandez. Calling it a 'complete invasion and privacy of one's personal space', Chandrasekhar said that he and Jacqueline had a lot of respect and admiration for each other.

Sukesh also clarified that Fernandez had no connection with the Rs 200-crore money laundering case he was connected to. "Kindly requesting everyone to stop projecting her in a wrong way as it is not easy on her, who has only loved without expecting anything. As I have mentioned before, she has no involvement in the ongoing money laundering case. (sic)", he wrote.

On the allegati0n of gifting expensive items, Sukesh said, “I have gifted her things and done things for her family, are normal things one would do for his loved one in a relationship. It is personal, I don’t understand why it is being made such a big deal.” You can read the handwritten note below:

While Jacqueline hasn’t commented on the controversy, she had earlier posted a story on her Instagram handle requesting the media and her fans to not circulate her images as they intrude her privacy.

