Sukesh Chandrasekhar Extortion Case: Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi were interrogated by the Enforcement Offenses Wing (EOW) in relation to the Rs. 200 crore money laundering case involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. However, neither of the two leading ladies from Bollywood is directly connected to the case. Sources claim that Chandrashekhar had Jacqueline so persuaded and swayed that she referred to him as the man of her dreams and considered getting married.Also Read - Jacqueline Fernandez Summoned by Delhi Court Over Extortion Case Involving Sukesh Chandrasekhar

According to the allegations, even after Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s offences were made public, Jacqueline Fernandez continued to communicate with him because she was so convinced of and influenced by him. While speaking to ANI, Ravinder Yadav said, “There is more trouble for Jaqueline as she did not cut ties with Sukesh even after knowing his criminal antecedents. But Nora did disconnect herself once she suspected that something is fishy. Also Read - ED Nams Jacqueline Fernandez as Accused in Sukesh Chandrasekhar Case

Sukesh Chandrasekhar gave a Ducati superbike worth about Rs. 8 Lakhs to Jacqueline Fernandez’s manager, Prashant. The bike was recovered by the Delhi Police’s Enforcement Offenses Wing. Sukesh would attempt to woo the Bollywood actresses, according to Special Commissioner of Police (EOW) Ravindra Yadav, because he possessed a vast array of properties that he had obtained through extortion. Also Read - Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar Approached Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Bhumi Pednekar For Expensive Gifts

Watch this space for further updates!