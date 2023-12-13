Home

Sukesh Chandrasekhar wrote another letter to actress Jacqueline Fernandez, with whom she had allegedly been romantically involved before he went to the jail.

Despite being held in connection with money laundering, Sukesh Chandrasekhar never fails to woo his supposed lady love and Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez. Even though Jacqueline denied having anything to do with Sukesh, he just wrote another letter professing his love and remembering their past together. He also congratulated the ‘Housefull 3’ actress for his awards and said, “You have no idea how happy I am for you my love, you truly are the greatest performer, the Indian Film Industry has. You were looking super super stunning in the ‘White Gown’ at the Awards, Baby I am all struck all over again (sic).”

Sukesh Chandrasekhar said he missed sharing wine with Jacqueline Fernandez and promises to ‘once again propose’ to her in a new letter as per Free Press Journal. The conman also heaped praises on her beauty and looks. Sukesh wrote, “Baby your two other latest pictures, one shot at the desert in your ‘red Arabic outfit,’ and the ‘bow pink saree’ you were super gorgeous. But the one stole my heart flat, is the photoshoot of yours in the glittery lehenga, baby you are the only living angel on this planet, the lehenga and you together were ‘soo beautiful soo stunning, just looking like a wow’ and giving me ‘sleepless nights’ as all my thoughts is only about you my honey bee, waiting to just be with you my baby.”

According to the news portal, Sukesh’s confession of love for Jacqueline and his plan to pop the question to her ‘for life’ after being released from prison were the letter’s most startling revelations. He emphasized his sincere intention to make apologies and make a more meaningful proposal to her after acknowledging the difficulties she had faced. In closing, he called Jacqueline a ‘Sherni’ and that he was always ‘high’ because of his intense affection for her.

Jacqueline Fernandez is recognised for her parts in films like Attack, Ram Setu, Cirkus, Bachchhan Paandey, and others. She is getting ready for her next venture, Welcome 3. This movie is the third in the Welcome movie series. The film has a star-studded ensemble of actors and actresses, including Johnny Lever, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta, Rajpal Yadav, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, and Disha Patani.

