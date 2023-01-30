Home

Sukesh Chandrashekhar Case: Chahatt Khanna Breaks Silence, Says ‘He Proposed to me in Tihar Jail’

Sukesh Chandrashekhar went down on his knees and proposed to actor Chahatt Khanna in Tihar jail. The actor reveals how she was horrified after the incident and how it ruined her marriage.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar case: After Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez, actor Chahatt Khanna revealed her side of the story in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar case. The con man is currently inside a Delhi jail while the Enforcement Directorate is questioning several Bollywood and TV celebs allegedly involved in the Rs 200 crore money laundering case. In her latest interview with a daily, Chahatt revealed that Sukesh had proposed to her from inside the Tihar jail and that incident just made her life upside down.

The actor, who rose to fame with her performance in Bade Achche Lagte Hain, said she was called to Delhi for an event by an aide of Chandrashekhar but she was taken to the jail where the conman told her that he was a big fan and wanted to marry her. Chahatt spoke to ETimes and mentioned that she was completely shaken by the incident. “He was dressed in a fancy shirt, had sprayed on a lot of perfume, and was wearing a gold chain. He introduced himself as the owner of a popular south Indian TV channel and the nephew of J Jayalalitha,” she explained.

Chahatt added that Sukesh even told her he would be a good father to her two kids. “He said he had been arrested in an EVM-tampering case during elections but was being given VIP treatment in jail. He said he was a fan of mine and had watched my TV show, Bade Acche Lagte Hain, and wanted to meet me. I was frantic and told him, ‘Why would you call me here? I have left my six-month-old baby at home and have come here thinking it’s an event.’ Then, before I knew it, he went down on one knee and said he wanted to marry me.”

The actor, who was married to Farhan Mirza, went on: “I shouted at him, saying, ‘I am married and I have two kids.’ But he said my husband was not the right man for me and that he would be a father to my kids. I got so anxious that I started crying.”

Chahatt further revealed that someone took her video at the jail and started blackmailing her. She said the person extorted Rs 10 lakh from her for not making that video public and she agreed to all of that because she didn’t want the video to come out. “I was helpless. I didn’t want anyone to know that I was in Tihar jail. I was also worried about it affecting my marriage, and so I agreed to give them the money. Among other things, it did take a toll on my marriage, and my husband and I separated,” she said.

The actor regrets her decision today and says she should have reached out to the police and not let someone blackmail her. “Maybe I should have approached the police and lodged a complaint. But things kept happening one after the other and I just wanted to get out of it,” she said.

Earlier, both Nora and Jacqueline, who have agreed to turn witnesses for the ED, narrated a similar story. Sukesh Chandrashekhar had proposed to both the actors in the past and gifted them expensive gifts – from properties in exotic locations to cars and luxury bags.