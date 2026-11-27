Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s counsel sends legal notice to Netflix over upcoming documentary Love, Scam aur Dhokha: ‘Trial cannot be run twice’

Sukesh Chandrashekhar's legal team has challenged Netflix's upcoming documentary Love, Scam aur Dhokha, arguing that its release during ongoing criminal trials could affect his right to a fair trial.

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Sukesh Chandrashekhar issues legal notice to Netflix over documentary (PC: Instagram)

Netflix’s upcoming true-crime documentary on Sukesh Chandrashekhar has run into legal trouble even before it reaches viewers. The project – Love, Scam aur Dhokha: The Sukesh Chandrashekhar Story, which explores the controversial life and alleged financial crimes of the jailed businessman, has generated a lot of curiosity following its announcement. However, his legal team has now objected to the documentary’s release, raising concerns over the timing, its portrayal of ongoing cases and the possibility of influencing public perception. With the streaming premiere approaching, the legal notice has added another development to the story. Here’s what Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s counsel has demanded from Netflix and the documentary’s makers.

Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s counsel sends legal notice to Netflix

Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s legal counsel, Anantam Legal, has issued a legal notice to Netflix and the India Today Group over the upcoming documentary Love, Scam aur Dhokha: The Sukesh Chandrashekhar Story.

The notice, issued by advocate Anant Malik on November 26, seeks postponement of the documentary’s release until prosecution evidence in the criminal trials it covers has been recorded. The legal team has given the concerned parties 72 hours to respond.

The notice has also been sent to Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP, Netflix Inc., the India Today Group entity behind India Today Originals, and the documentary’s directors and executive producer.

The notice states, “This is not an attempt to silence anyone, and it is not a case against documentaries. It is about timing. A film can be released a few months later and lose nothing. A trial cannot be run twice.”

Anantam Legal, counsel for Sukesh Chandrashekhar, has served a legal notice on Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP, Netflix Inc., the India Today Group entity behind “India Today Originals”, and the directors and executive producer of the documentary ‘Love, Scam aur Dhokha: The Sukesh Chandrashekhar Story. The notice, issued by Advocate Anant Malik on November 26, 2026, seeks deferment of the documentary’s release until prosecution evidence is recorded in the criminal trials it claims to portray. Netflix announced on November 26 that the film will stream from December 18, 2026. The notice gives the recipients 72 hours to respond — IANS (@ians_india) November 27, 2026

Why Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s legal team objects to Love, Scam aur Dhokha documentary

The objection centres on the ongoing criminal cases against Sukesh Chandrashekhar, including proceedings connected to the alleged Rs 200 crore extortion case and alleged activities inside Tihar Jail.

His counsel has argued that prosecution witnesses are yet to complete their testimony and that presenting disputed allegations in a documentary before they are tested in court could influence public opinion.

Advocate Anant Malik said, “Netflix can wait. A fair trial cannot. You cannot stream a verdict before a court has delivered one.”

The legal notice reportedly states that Sukesh was not approached by the makers for his version of events. His lawyers have also argued that he has pleaded not guilty in the pending cases and that allegations should not be presented as established facts.

The legal team has sought a postponement of the documentary, its trailers and promotional material until the prosecution evidence in the relevant trials is concluded. It has also objected to promotional descriptions that allegedly present him as a convicted criminal in matters still pending before courts.

Love, Scam aur Dhokha: The Sukesh Chandrashekhar Story OTT release date

Love, Scam aur Dhokha: The Sukesh Chandrashekhar Story is an upcoming true-crime documentary. Netflix announced this project on November 26, 2026, with the documentary scheduled to premiere on December 18, 2026.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Directed by Moumita Sen and Niyantha Shekar, the documentary is executive produced by Chandni Ahlawat Dabas. It reportedly draws on more than two years of research to explore Sukesh’s early life, his alleged frauds, his rise to fame and how he allegedly continued his operations from inside prison.