Sukesh Chandrashekhar Extortion Case: Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, a native of Bengaluru in Karnataka, is currently lodged in a Delhi jail and faced over 10 criminal cases registered against him. Sukesh Chandrashekhar has been accused of running an extortion racket worth Rs 200 crore when he was lodged in Rohini jail, from Aditi Singh, the wife of jailed former Ranbaxy owner Shivinder Singh. The extortion case has headed towards another angle – giving expensive gifts to small-time actresses and models. As reported in India Today, the names of these actresses have been revealed: Nikita Tamboli, Chahat Khanna, Sophia Singh and Arusha Patil. As mentioned by the news portal, they met conman Sukesh while he was lodged in Delhi jail. All these four actresses had gone to Tihar Jail to meet the conman via his associate Pinky Irani.

What's more interesting, these actresses were introduced to Sukesh by different names and in exchange for their visits to the jail, they received money and gifts worth lakhs (including Gucci, LV bags, Versace watch). When contacted Arusha Patil, she admitted that she met Sukesh but not inside the jail. However, she had received money into her bank account from the conman, the ED said in its chargesheet.

Nikita Tamboli met conman Sukesh two times. "It was further revealed that on two occasions Nikita Tamboli met the accused, Sukesh Chandrasekhar, inside the Tihar Jail, Delhi at his office, maintained there. During the first meeting in April, 2018, the accused Pinky Irani received an amount to the tune of Rs 10 lakh in cash from Sukesh Chandrasekhar, out of which she gave cash to the tune of Rs. 1.5 lakh to Nikita Tamboli. On the second occasion, after two to three weeks of her first meeting, she went alone to meet Sukesh Chandrasekhar where she was given cash to the tune of Rs 2 lakh and one Gucci Bag by the accused Sukesh Chandrasekhar," the ED has stated in its chargesheet.

During the second visit in 2018, a person from jail took her upstairs to the first floor to meet Sukesh where he was with a guy. There were lots of expensive bags of LV, Gucci inside his room. The guy later left and he gifted Nikita a Gucci bag and he also handed her Rs 2 lakh in cash. However, later no contact was made between the two.