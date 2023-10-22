Home

Entertainment

Sultan of Delhi Fame Anjumm Shharma Aka ‘Bangali’: ‘I Will Forever Cherish Working With Mouni Roy’ | Exclusive

Sultan of Delhi Fame Anjumm Shharma Aka ‘Bangali’: ‘I Will Forever Cherish Working With Mouni Roy’ | Exclusive

Exclusive: Anjumm Shharma who plays 'Bangali in Milan Luthria's Sultan of Delhi, speaks about his acting approach and more, in an interaction with India.com.

Sultan of Delhi Fame Anjumm Shharma Aka 'Bengali': 'I Will Forever Cherish Working With Mouni Roy' | Exclusive

Anjumm Shharma on Sultan of Delhi, Godfather References And More: Anjumm Shharma is receiving rave reviews for his performance in Milan Luthria’s Sultan of Delhi. The actor’s portrayal of Bangali aka aka Biplab Changopadhya has resonated with the audiences. The show is being lauded for the depiction of early 1960s. Luthria, known for his classic gangster flicks like Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai and Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara! has this time adapted Arnab Ray’s novel. Anjumm, in an exclusive interaction with India.com speaks about working experience with Mouni Roy, gangster references and more. Excerpts from the interview.

Trending Now

ANJUMM SHHARMA ON ARNAB RAY’S NOVEL SULTAN OF DELHI

On being asked about referring to Ray’s novel, the actor says, “I did not read the book though I had it. I had gone through a couple of pages and then I had a very detailed conversation with Milan Sir where he had given me a very specific narrative and framework of the script. It served me as a major reference on how the character will play out and what the story is all about. The framework of content is the script.” He further adds, “Though my character is in the book as well, there are several things which are not there in the show. So, I decided to make the script as my reference point as the screenplay by Milan Sir and Suparn Varma and dialogues by Karan Vyas was enough for me to create a character and that is exactly what I did.”

You may like to read

ANJUMM SHHARMA WEIGHS IN ON REFERENCES FROM GANGSTER FILMS

When quizzed about references from gangster movies like Godfather and Goodfellas, Anjumm opines, “As far as references from Godfather and Goodfellas ae concerned, I feel despite being perceived as a gangster film, it’s a story of a family. It’s the journey of a character who is wanting to do something else but because of circumstantial situations he has to take up a family legacy which he doesn’t know anything about. The obstacles that he faces, bring the drama and conflict in his character. It doesn’t matter what is the outer line of your film or show. An actor plays a person who has emotional or professional conflicts and the kind of choices he makes. The route I prefer while portraying a character is approaching it in a more vulnerable and human form. In films like Goodfellas, Godfather and Once Upon A Time in Mumbai, what interests me is the characters and what they are trying to do in a situation rather than just playing a gangster.

ANJUMM SHHARMA SHARES ABOUT HIS PROFESSIONAL EQUATION WITH MOUNI ROY

Sharing his working experience with Mouni Roy, the Sultan of Delhi actor tells, “It was a very warm experience working with Mouni Roy. Both of us were the first ones to commence the shoot together for the show and then everybody joined later. I had already shot a couple of sequences which were extensive as action was also involved in them. I and Mouni were going through different kind of experiences with our scenes and there were some intense sequences as well.” He also says “Mouni is very light, sweet and warm person. The whole atmosphere changed after she joined. Instantly, after couple of days she made me feel so comfortable that I developed buddy kind of relationship with her. We are still in touch, and I also met her during the trailer launch. Plus, she has a lot of experience so professionally also you share a great equation with an actor like her. Both professionally and personally, it was a great experience to associate with Mouni which I will cherish for a long time. Because of working in Sultan of Delhi the relationship and that equation continues in future as well.”

WATCH SULTAN OF DELHI’S VIRAL SONG:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anjumm shharma (@anjumsharma)

ANJUMM SHHARMA REACTS TO OPPORTUNITIES IN OTT PLATFORMS

On being asked about his views about whether OTT platforms offer more opportunity in terms of experimenting with diverse genres, Anjumm points out, “I always believe that OTT is an extension of cinema and over the last few years it has become mainstream. It is not only the diverse content but the major amount of audience that we have, there is no bifurcation. Even the whole logistics and ecosystem has changed and it’s a good space to be here as an actor. Having said that, OTT allows you to explore your character for a longer format. It gives you time to delve in your character slightly deeper than what you would have done otherwise. In terms of opportunities also there are voices who are trying to say different things creatively. Since, the acceptance and end audience are the same, you can have great choices in the kind of work you are getting. If the web show does well, it can have huge outreach in terms of popularity. So, it’s a nice space to be in right now.”

Good news! is now on WhatsApp Channels. Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news on entertainment and lifestyle. Click here!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES