Sultan of Delhi Trailer: Tahir Raj Bhasin-Mouni Roy’s Epic Noir-Actioner Gives ‘Deewar’ And ‘The Godfather’ Vibes

Sultan of Delhi Trailer: Tahir Raj Bhasin and Mouni Roy's epic gangster-saga gives glimpses of 'Deewar' and 'The Godfather'.

Sultan of Delhi Trailer: Tahir Raj Bhasin and Mouni Roy starrer gangster actioner Sultan of Delhi’s trailer released on Friday, September 22, 2023. Tahir plays a gangster who rises to the throne of Delhi’s mafia world in the early 1960s. Mouni portrays the character of a cabaret dancer in the action-thriller series directed by Milan Luthria, known for popular films like Once Upon a Time in Mumbai franchise and Taxi No 9211. The show also stars Vinay Pathak, Nishant Dahiya, Anupriya Goenka, Harleen Sethi and Mehreen Pirzada in crucial roles. Sultan of Delhi marks Milan Luthria’s OTT debut with his favourite gangster genre.

WATCH SULTAN OF DELHI TRAILER:

SULTAN OF DELHI SHOWCASES 60S GANGSTER WORLD IN DELHI

The trailer begins with scenes from 1962 as Tahir’s character sets on his journey to snatch power from the bigshots and reign over India’s national capital. He recalls how he survived the horrific India-Pakistan partition of 1947, which gives him strength and resilience to get ahead in life. Mouni appears in multiple scenes as the sexy cabaret dancer. Her glamorous outfits are inspired by Helen from O Hasina Zulfo Waali as she looks alluring and stunning. The rest of the trailer showcases ambition, betrayal, power politics, bullets and explosions. Speaking about the positive response to Sultan of Delhi teaser at the trailer launch, Milan said “I never expected such a thunderous response to our teaser. Many people called me asking if it was my next film. My team and I have worked very hard on ‘Sultan Of Delhi’, as I didn’t want to leave any stone unturned for my first outing on the web. The attempt has been to achieve a clutter breaker, a page turner of sorts. I hope the audience picks that up and enjoys it to the fullest.”

Tahir was previously seen in Netflix’s Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte. Mouni is also making her OTT debut with Sultan of Delhi. Her last portrayal of the antagonist Junoon in Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva was hailed by movie buffs.

