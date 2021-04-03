Sulthan Box Office Collection Day 1: Karthi and Rashmika Mandanna Sulthan starrer Sulthan has stormed the Box Office on day 1 of the film release. With an increasing number of coronavirus cases, the Bakkiyaraj Kannan-directorial has wooed the audience and registered a terrific response at the theatres on day 1. The film has opened to astounding figures and become the second blockbuster hit of the year after Vijay Sethupathy and Thalapathy Vijay’s Master which was a Pongal release in January 2021. In Telugu alone, the film has Rs 1.15 crores which is a huge number considering the coronavirus cases. Also Read - Sulthan Leaked Online, Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Sulthan’s producer SR Prabhu took to social media on Saturday morning to reveal that the film has become a breather for the whole film industry in this difficult time. “So happy and grateful to audience for giving us a grand opening. Indeed a career best opening for #Sulthan @Karthi_Offl. It has become a breather for the whole film industry in this difficult time. All full shows makes our hearts filled with joy! Thanks again! #JaiSulthan”. Also Read - Master Director Lokesh Kanagaraj Tests Positive For COVID-19, Admitted to Private Hospital

In Chennai alone, Sulthan has crossed Rs 55 lakhs.

#Sulthan Day1 Chennai city gross is 55 lakhs. Career Best city opening day for @Karthi_Offl 👌🔥 TN opening number is also said to be a career-best for the star. Grt start in these troubled times 👍@prabhu_sr @iamRashmika @Bakkiyaraj_k @DreamWarriorpic pic.twitter.com/g31l9SMfPO — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) April 3, 2021

As mentioned in FilmiBeat, the early estimates suggested that Sulthan has garnered a net collection of Rs 6 -8 crores with its theatrical run on Day 1. The film’s story is based on a motherless child who is raised by criminals, Post his father’s death, he takes the responsibility to take care of his brothers (who all are criminals) from the police.

Sulthan’s music is scored by Yuvan Shankar Raja while the soundtrack is composed by Vivek-Mervin.