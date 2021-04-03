Sulthan Leaked Online: Tamil film Sulthan featuring Karthi, Rashmika Mandanna, and Napoleon and written and directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, was released on Friday, 2 April 2021 in Tamil and Telugu languages in theatres. The film has received an amazing response from the audience and the critics. The film’s high production values and strong emotional beats make it an engrossing watch. However, there is sad news for the makers and fans of the film. Sulthan has become the latest target of piracy sites such as Tamilrockers, Telegram, movierulz, among others. Sulthan has leaked online on day 1 of its release in India in full HD quality. The leak is an issue of concern for the makers as it may affect the box office collection. Also Read - Pagglait Leaked Online, Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites



Sulthan has solid content is heading towards becoming a blockbuster hit of the year after Vijay Sethupathy and Vijay Thalapathy’s Master. Sulthan is produced by S. R. Prakash Babu and S. R. Prabhu under the banner Dream Warrior Pictures. The film is based on a motherless child who is raised by criminals, Post his father’s death, he takes the responsibility to take care of his brothers (who all are criminals) from the police. Sulthan’s music is scored by Yuvan Shankar Raja while the soundtrack is composed by Vivek-Mervin.

Sulthan was supposed to release in May 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film was later scheduled to release on the occasion of Pongal clashing with Master, later it was again postponed and now, it is on theatres.

