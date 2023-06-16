Home

Sumbul Touqeer recently shared pictures and video from Mehendi night as her father is set to remarry Nilofer.

Sumbul Touqeer Shares Pics And Video From Mehendi Night: Sumbul Touqeer is celebrating all the happy moments along with her family. The actress recently shared pictures and video from Mehendi night as her father Touqeer Khan is all set to remarry soon. Sumbul had earlier expressed happiness over her father choosing to marry Nilofer. Touqeer has been a huge support for his daughter through thick and thin. When Sumbul had clashes with Shalin Bhanot and Tina Dutta, Touqeer often came into the show and even expressed his anger on social media. He even had arguments with Tina and Shalin’s parents for using derogatory terms for the actors.

CHECK OUT SUMBUL TOUQEER’S VIRAL POSTS:

SUNBUL TOUQEER CELEBRATES MEHENDI NIGHT WITH FAMILY AND RELATIVES

In the video shared on her Instagram stories, the former Bigg Boss 16 contestant was seen sporting a red suit for the occasion, giving a glimpse of her henna. Sumbul was also seen singing Dhol Baaje Re’ from ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’. Speaking about her father’s marriage, Sumbul had earlier said, “We are very happy and looking forward to welcoming them into our family. Along with our father’s wife, a new sister will also join our family and we are extremely excited about it. Our father has been our greatest source of inspiration and support for the past many years. Our bade papa Iqbal Hussain Khan (he was seen on Bigg Boss 16 during the family week) played an important role in this alliance. I am grateful to him.”

Sumbul had also spoken about speculations regarding her ongoing tiff with Imlie co-star Fahmaan Khan. Sumbul stated that, “Nothing like that. Hum badhiya hain hamara badhiya chal raha hai (We are good and everything is fine between us).”

