Home

Entertainment

Sumbul Touqeer’s Father Touqeer Khan to Remarry? – Read on

Sumbul Touqeer’s Father Touqeer Khan to Remarry? – Read on

Bigg Boss 16 fame Sumbul Touqeer recently opened up on reports about her father Touqeer Khan getting married again.

Sumbul Touqeer's Father Touqeer Khan to Remarry? - Read on

Sumbul Touqeer’s Father to Remarry: Sumbul Touqeer Khan shot to fame with her stint in the Salman Khan hosted controversial show Bigg Boss Season 16. The celeb reality show is known for its fair share of fights, scandals, sensationalism and gossips. Sumbul, known for her role in the daily soap Imlie. Sumbul’s father Touqeer Khan time and again came forward to support his daughter in Bigg Boss 16 during her differences with Shalin Bhanot and Tina Dutta. Touqeer had heated arguments with Tina and Shalin’s parents for using derogatory terms for the actors. Show host Salman even took a dig at Touqeer for his aggressive behaviour while rooting for his daughter. Now, that all the Bigg Boss contestants have moved on, it has been reported that Sumbul’s father Touqeer is going to remarry soon.

SUMBUL TOUQEER OPENS UP ON REPORTS OF HER FATHER GETTING MARRIED AGAIN

An ETimes report claims that Sumbul and her sister Saniya have convinced their father to get married to Nilofer, who is a divorcee with a daughter, next week. Opening up about the same, the former Bigg Boss 16 contestant said, “We are very happy and looking forward to welcoming them into our family. Along with our father’s wife, a new sister will also join our family and we are extremely excited about it. Our father has been our greatest source of inspiration and support for the past many years. Our bade papa Iqbal Hussain Khan (he was seen on Bigg Boss 16 during the family week) played an important role in this alliance. I am grateful to him.” Nilofer has a daughter from her first marriage named Izra.

You may like to read

Sumbul also soke about speculations regarding her ongoing tiff with Imlie co-star Fahmaan Khan. Sumbul stated that, “Nothing like that. Hum badhiya hain hamara badhiya chal raha hai (We are good and everything is fine between us).”

For more updates on Sumbul Touqeer, check out this space at India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.