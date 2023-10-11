Home

Sumeet Vyas – Nidhi Singh Bring Permanent Roommates 3 on This Date, Where And Where to Watch?

Sumeet Vyas – Nidhi Singh Bring Permanent Roommates 3 on This Date, Where And Where to Watch?

Permanent Roommates 3 Starring Sumeet Vyas - Nidhi Singh is Coming: Where And Where to Watch?

Sumeet Vyas - Nidhi Singh Bring Permanent Roommates 3 on This Date, Where And Where to Watch

Permanent Roommates 3: Actors Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh starrer romantic drama Permanent Roommates is all set to come with a new season. Taking to Instagram, the official page of Prime Video India shared a post, announcing the release date of the show. The post read, “Guess who just moved in next door? your favourite couple, tankesh! #PermanentRoommatesOnPrime, new season, Oct 18.” The series is about a couple comprising love, fights, friendship, and so on.

When and where to watch Permanent Roommates 3?

Permanent Roommates 3 will be released on October 18 on Amazon Prime Video. Sharing the same, Sumeet wrote, “Teesri baar Jodi no. 1 ko support karne ka time agaya hai Mikesh & Tanya Address naya, roommate vahi #permanentroommates Season 3 coming out soon on @primevideoin! (sic).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

The romance drama, starring Sumeet Vyas and Nidhi Singh, will bring back the internet’s favourite couple. Manish Menghani, director of content licensing, at Prime Video India, said, “We are excited to bring back the much-loved relationship drama to our viewers. It manifests our commitment to serving audiences worldwide with content that is not only entertaining but also highly relatable. The characters Mikesh and Tanya and their bittersweet companionship while working through their personal ambitions, and how it has a bearing on their relationship has resonated well with the audience.”

“The latest season is poised to bring back that quintessential world of Permanent Roommates and also elevate the show’s fandom further. Our collaboration with TVF has been truly incredible. We are thrilled to have joined forces once again and exclusively premiere the latest season on Prime Video starting 18 October.”

Shreyansh Pandey, head of TVF Originals and director of the show said, “We are thrilled to announce the latest season of Permanent Roommates. As creators, this series has always held a special place in our hearts. Being our passion project, it heralded a web revolution of sorts back in 2014. We couldn’t be happier to share this next chapter with you after the incredible love and support we have received for Mikesh and Tanya.”

“As we introduce this series to our viewers we are not only bringing back the series but also rekindling the special connection we have with them. The exclusive launch of the latest season on Prime Video is a proud moment to celebrate as it will reach a wider audience across 240+ countries and territories.”

Season 3 of Permanent Roommates, produced by The Viral Fever (TVF) and directed by Shreyansh Pandey, will premiere on Prime Video in India and in 240+ countries and territories on October 18. The first two seasons of the show will also be available on the platform.

