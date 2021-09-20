Ganesh Chaturthi is the festival that is praised and loved by each one of us, but releasing a new song during the Ganapati festival turns out to be a cherry on the cake. Once again, Music Producer, DJ Sumit Sethi is back with an amazing song titled Jai Dev 2.0.Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas Turned NYC Airport into Her Runway in Rs 3 Lakh Dior Leopard Print Hoodie

DJ and Music producer Sumit Sethi has been involved in several big Bollywood hits and is mainly known for his rapid music and popular mash-ups. This Ganesh Chaturthi Sumit Sethi is back once again to create magic with his amazing track and grab the attention of his audience.

Sumit Sethi recently came up with a new special track called "Jai Dev 2.0" with none other than the talented duo singers of Bollywood, "Nooran sisters." The song also has an attractive rap, that is given by Elwin Dadmal, under Speed Record music label.

Jai Dev 2.0 is receiving a lot of appreciation and the song is very humming and gives us a cool vibe. Ganpati songs have a very different sought of positivity that it gives us and Jai Dev 2.0 is one of them. Sumit Sethi shared his experience working with the Nooran Sisters he said, ” Ganesh Chaturthi is very special to me, I myself am a big devotee of Ganpati Bappa. I was planning for this for a very long time as Ganesh Chaturthi has a different vibe and the “Jai Dev 2.0” Nooran sisters like always has put their magic with their soulful voice. It was an experience of a lifetime to work with Nooran sisters on this track in this version, I amalgamated some great beats with their voice and it sounds amazing. The song still gives me goosebumps. I hope the listeners with groove on the beats of “Jai Dev 2.0″

Sumit Sethi has been in the industry for a very long and he is one of the finest performers and best Dj in the country he is well known for his DJing and remixing songs. He has given many hits to Bollywood like Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan (Programmer- Roy), Pink Lips (Hate Story 2), Hangover (Kick), Singham Theme (Singham Returns), Sumit Sethi has also worked with popular Punjabi singer Jasmine Sandlas and many more, after the success of the first track of Punjabi Project, ‘Neher Waale Pul’, which featured Sona Mohapatra. He did the background score for the movie ‘Accidental Prime Minister’.He is also known as the First Indian to have a Punjabi song in the Indian version of transporter refilled ‘Gadi Ha Mashook Jatt Di”.

For this talented performer, there are many more interesting projects in the pipeline stay tuned for the upcoming updates.

(This is a press release.)