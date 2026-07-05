Sumona Chakravarti reveals endometriosis battle and surgery, pens heartfelt note: ‘I’ve been living…’

Sumona Chakravarti has shared an emotional update about her recent surgery, reflecting on a difficult phase of her life and expressing gratitude as she begins a new chapter of healing.

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Sumona Chakravarti shares her emotional journey (PC: Instagram)

Actor Sumona Chakravarti has shared a deeply personal update, revealing that she recently underwent surgery after living with endometriosis for years. She said the condition had “progressed massively” despite efforts to manage it. The actor also shared that she had stayed away from social media for two months to focus on her recovery, both physical and mental. She confirmed that she is now in a much better place, saying she is “well. In fact, very well.”

Sumona Chakravarti’s statement on her surgery and recovery

Sumona described her return in a candid and emotional note where she explained both her health condition and time away from public life. She wrote: “Hellooo there! Happy to resurface after a long time. I’ve been living under a rock for the last two months.” She further revealed the reason behind her break, adding: “After all, I’m not retiring to the mountains just yet,” she wrote, adding, “I have work. Family. Friends. Life.”

Read more: Sumona Chakravarti Opens Up About Receiving Her Due From Industry

She also spoke about her health journey: She had undergone surgery for the excision of endometriosis after the illness worsened and reflecting on recovery, she said: She had been healing “physically and mentally”. She thanked her medical team, saying they supported her through a difficult phase and helped her understand what she was going through.

Endometriosis surgery and health update after years of struggle

Sumona explained that the condition had worsened over time, leading to surgery after years of silent struggle. She said she took time off to focus on recovery and mental wellbeing, away from public attention. Her note highlighted how long-term health conditions can progress quietly while life continues professionally on the outside.

Sumona also admitted that her thoughts during the break shifted between wanting to leave social media completely and later realizing it was not practical. She said she is not driven by likes or numbers and now wants to use her platform more meaningfully. Her goal is to create conversations around health, mental wellness, relationships, and lifestyle choices.

See Sumona Chakravarti’s complete post here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumona Chakravarti (@sumonachakravarti)

Sumona Chakravarti’s career journey and professional identity

Sumona Chakravarti is a versatile Indian actress who has built a successful career across both television and Indian cinema. She began her journey in the entertainment industry as a child artist, making her debut in the 1999 film Mann, before transitioning into major television roles. She earned early recognition in the television industry with her performances in popular soap operas such as Kasamh Se and Bade Achhe Lagte Hain.

However, her widespread household fame came through her comedic collaborations with Kapil Sharma, where her prominent roles in Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show showcased her excellent comic timing. Alongside her extensive television career, she has made impactful appearances in mainstream Bollywood films, most notably playing a supporting role in Anurag Basu‘s critically acclaimed movie Barfi!. Continuously expanding her horizons, she also ventured into reality television by participating as a contestant in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.