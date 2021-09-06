Sun Le Zara music video out: The soul-stirring single, Sun Le Zara starring real-life couple, Gautam and Pankhuri Rode is a true testament to their magical chemistry. The romantic song is out now. Ever since Gautam Rode and Pankhuri Rode tied the knot in 2018, their fans have had only one question i.e, when will the two of them come together onscreen?Also Read - Gautam Rode And Wife Pankhuri to Create Magic With Love in Music Video 'Sun Le Zara' - Poster Out

It seems like all prayers have finally been answered as the two have united for a romantic and soul-stirring single, Sun Le Zara by Zee Music originals that was released earlier today. Shot in the picturesque and breathtakingly beautiful valleys of Kashmir, the song not only highlights their magical chemistry but also is a true rendition of pure love. Also Read - Akshaye Khanna Starrer State of Siege: Temple Attack Trailer Released, Gautam Rode's Intense Look Will Leave Fans Stunned

Speaking on the song and the shooting experience, Gautam affirmed that, “Pankhuri and I always wanted to come together but we knew that when we would, it would be for a special song and Sun Le Zara is just that. I am excited to see the audiences react to seeing both of us together for the first time and that too in the most romantic place on earth, Kashmir.” Also Read - Hina Khan's New Music Video 'Pathar Wargi' is Out: Soothing Lyrics, Heart-breaking Love Make It a Must Watch

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Pankhuri adds, “It feels amazing and surreal to be shooting with Gautam for the first time after marriage and that too amidst the beauty of Kashmir. The song is one of my personal favourites now and I am glad that we got a chance to make this happen for our audiences. We had so many requests to come together and shoot for something romantic and Sun Le Zara does full justice to the same.”

The single, Sun Le Zara, by Zee Music originals is out now.

— this is a press release