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Sunanda Sharmas concert turns chaotic after fan jumps on stage in Ghaziabad, singer walks off mid-show - Watch

Sunanda Sharma’s concert turns chaotic after fan jumps on stage in Ghaziabad, singer walks off mid-show – Watch

Sunanda Sharma’s Ghaziabad concert turned chaotic after a fan rushed on stage, leaving the singer shaken and the show cancelled midway.

What started as a high-energy evening quickly turned into a moment of shock and fear. Punjabi singer-actor Sunanda Sharma was performing at Raj Kumar Goel Institute of Technology in Ghaziabad on April 3 when an unexpected incident brought the show to a sudden halt. The singer, known for her lively stage presence, was seen enjoying the crowd and grooving to her popular tracks. But within seconds, the atmosphere changed. Videos now going viral show how a fan suddenly rushed onto the stage, catching everyone, including the singer, completely off guard.

Fan rushes on stage, leaves singer shocked

Dressed casually in a white T-shirt and baggy jeans, Sunanda was in the middle of her performance when a male fan suddenly jumped onto the stage. Before security could react, he moved towards her and tried to touch her feet. The sudden move left the singer visibly frightened. She screamed in panic and immediately stepped away, walking off the stage mid-performance. Meanwhile, the fan stayed back for a few moments, even posing in front of the crowd, as the situation unfolded.

Within seconds, police personnel and bouncers stepped in and removed him from the stage.

Watch the viral video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prem Bali (@prem_bali_)

Ghaziabad Police Action: Accused taken into custody

As per reports, the Ghaziabad Police have taken the accused into custody and started questioning him. It is being said that the person is a student from the same college where the event was held. The quick action by the authorities helped control the situation, but the damage was already done. The incident had clearly shaken the singer.

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Show cancelled midway, audience left disappointed

Following the incident, Sunanda Sharma did not return to the stage. Her team decided to cancel the performance midway, putting safety first. Even though the audience requested her to come back, the show could not continue. Many students were seen leaving the venue after the announcement, disappointed but understanding of the situation.

Interestingly, this incident is very different from a moment last year when Sunanda made headlines for a heartwarming gesture. During a concert in Mohali, she had invited a fan on stage and hugged him warmly.

She later shared the video with the caption, “Jo pyaar karde ne, oh te gale milan de haqdaar ne. Thank you for sending me this video. Rooh khush ho gayi ai.” For now, Sunanda Sharma has not reacted publicly to the incident. But the viral videos have once again raised an important question: Are concert security measures strong enough to handle such situations?

Also Read: Punjabi Hottie Sunanda Sharma Sets Internet on Fire With Latest Post Showing her Dressed in Red

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