Suneel Darshan Alleges Sunny Deol Owes Him Rs 77.25 Lakh: ‘I Ran After Him For Four Years’

Suneel Darshan has alleged that Sunny Deol owes him Rs 77.25 Lakh for a 27-year-old pending court case.

Suneel Darshan Claims Sunny Deol Owes Him Money: Sunny Deol is currently basking high on the success of Gadar 2. Apart from receiving accolades for Anil Sharma’s period action-drama, the actor recently also became part of some unexpected controversies. It was widely reported by entertainment tabloids and portals that Sunny’s Juhu property is set to be auctioned by the Bank of Baroda. Now, recently filmmaker Suneel Darshan has alleged that the Gadar 2 actor owes him money in a 27-year-old court case. Sunny has not yet responded to the claims made by the producer-director. Suneel is known for films like Talaash: The Hunt Begins, Barsaat and Mere Jeevan Saathi.

SUNEEL DARSHAN ALLEGES SUNNY DEOL HAS NOT YET RETURNED HIS MONEY

Suneel recalled that Sunny asked for the distribution rights of their film, Ajay (1996). The filmmaker said that the actor convinced him to get the money from London to star an international film distribution company. Sueel told that Sunny got some papers from him and even promised to pay him later after getting the prints of the film. The film producer also claimed that the Gadar 2 actor ignored his requests for the payment and would call him in various cities across the country. The former stated that the latter admitted having some personal problems for the non-payment.

SUNEEL DARSHAN CLAIMS SUNNY DEOL OWES HIM RS 77 LAKH

Suneel, in an interaction with Dainik Bhaskar said, “Later, he asked for my help in the production of a film that he was working on. He said he’d do a film with me and adjust the dues in my payment after the film was completed. I had already done two films with Sunny, and I believed him. Neither was the film completed, nor did I get any money. I ran after Sunny Deol for four years and he had some hits as well as some flops during that time. It was wrong, therefore I approached the court.” The director-producer also revealed that in the court Sunny said that he did not have money, therefore, he promised to do a film in order to reimburse the amount. Suneel told, “Then, he would ask for changes in the script or claim a lack of dates and never completed the film. Basically, he never intended to pay my money. It has been almost 27 years and I am still running around in circles for the court case.” He concluded by saying, “The established amount (that Sunny needs to pay him) is ₹77,25,000. Sunny has set up a lot of property but forgot to return others’ money. I have faith in the law of the land and I hope to get my money back.”

