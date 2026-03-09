Sunidhi Chauhan breaks down on stage during concert due to…, apologises saying 'It's embarrassing...'

Playback sensation Sunidhi Chauhan left fans both concerned and moved during her live concert in Lucknow on March 7. The singer, who is currently travelling across the country as part of her I Am Home India Tour 2025–26, broke down on stage while addressing the audience and revealed that she was struggling with a severe throat problem. The concert, held at Coolbreeze Resorts, saw the singer pause during her performance to speak honestly with fans. Despite battling discomfort, Sunidhi chose to continue singing, explaining that she did not want to disappoint the audience who had gathered to watch her live.

Several videos from the concert quickly began circulating on social media, capturing the emotional moment as the singer fought back tears while speaking to the crowd.

Sunidhi Chauhan apologises to fans: “I have a terrible throat”

During the concert, Sunidhi addressed the audience and openly spoke about her health condition. She said, “I have a terrible throat; aaj mera aavaj bohot zyada kharab hai. But I know you are with me, and I want to still do this. Oh my god, this has never happened with me ever, and it’s embarrassing. I am so sorry. It’s just that, mujhe thoda… I always want to give 100%.”

Clearly emotional, the singer thanked her fans for their support and asked them to bear with her performance.

She further added, “But unfortunately, I am trying, and maybe it won’t be that, so please already forgive me. I am just going to move on. Thank you so much for your love.”

The heartfelt moment drew loud cheers from the audience, with many fans applauding her honesty and dedication to performing despite her health condition.

Sunidhi Chauhan’s ‘I am home India Tour 2025–26’ nears its finale

Sunidhi’s current tour has been one of the most extensive live concert runs of her recent career, covering several major cities across India.

The I Am Home India Tour 2025–26 began in Mumbai on December 24, 2025, and travelled to multiple cities, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Jaipur, Chandigarh and Indore. The final concert of the tour is scheduled to take place in Kolkata on March 14 at Aquatica Ground. Fans in Kolkata are now eagerly waiting for the closing show of the tour, which promises another energetic live performance from the celebrated singer.

Sunidhi Chauhan: One of India’s most powerful playback voices

Over the past two decades, Sunidhi Chauhan has established herself as one of the most versatile and energetic voices in the Indian music industry. Known for her powerful vocals and electrifying stage presence, she has delivered numerous chart-topping songs across Bollywood and regional cinema. From dance anthems to soulful tracks, Sunidhi’s voice has become synonymous with some of the most memorable songs in modern Hindi film music. Her live concerts, in particular, are known for their high energy and crowd engagement, making her one of the most sought-after performers on the Indian music circuit.

Even in challenging moments like the one in Lucknow, her commitment to performing for fans continues to highlight why she remains one of the most respected singers in the industry.