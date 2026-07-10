Sunidhi Chauhan reveals why she quit judging reality shows: ‘Yeh meri jagah…’

Referring to incidents involving late singer KK and Sonu Nigam, Shekhar Suman asked Sunidhi Chauhan whether she had ever experienced unpleasant behaviour from audiences while performing on stage.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/entertainment/sunidhi-chauhan-reveals-why-she-quit-judging-reality-shows-yeh-meri-jagah-8470800/ Copy

Sunidhi Chauhan

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan has opened up about why she decided to step away from judging reality shows after being associated with them for several years. Speaking candidly on Shekhar Suman’s chat show Shekhar Tonite, the singer said she no longer felt she belonged in that space. During the conversation, Shekhar pointed out that Sunidhi had always stayed away from controversies and had also stopped appearing as a judge on singing reality shows. Responding to the observation, Sunidhi admitted that it was a conscious decision. “I was for a very, very long time. But then I stopped because mujhe laga ki yeh meri jagah nahin hai,” she said.

When asked what prompted her decision, Sunidhi explained that the line between music production and reality television had become blurred over the years.

“It’s a very sad thing. Earlier, auto-tune or Melodyne was used in songs for a certain effect. But you can’t do that in a reality show where you’re supposed to be all real and honest. Jab woh wahan shift ho gaya, mujhe laga yeh kahin aur ja raha hai… which I can’t be on,” she shared.

The conversation also touched upon the challenges singers face during live performances. Referring to incidents involving late singer KK and Sonu Nigam, Shekhar asked Sunidhi whether she had ever experienced unpleasant behaviour from audiences while performing on stage.

Sunidhi said she considers herself fortunate that she has never faced such situations. “Main bahut lucky hoon because aaj tak mere saath is tarah ka behaviour maine nahin dekha hai. Bahut pyaar diya logon ne… sirf pyaar hi nahin, samman bhi dete hain,” she said, adding that audiences have always treated her with love and respect.

The full episode of Shekhar Tonite featuring Sunidhi Chauhan is available on YouTube.