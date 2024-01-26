Home

Sunidhi Chauhan Stirs The Corners of Your Heart With ‘Ae Watan’ Rendition on Republic Day, Video Courtesy: Farah Khan

On Republic Day 2024, Farah Khan posted a video on X featuring Sunidhi Chauhan singing the song 'Ae Watan' from the film Raazi. The clip has captured the hearts of many.

Sunidhi Chauhan sings Ae Watan on Republic Day 2024.

Republic Day 2024: The entire nation celebrated Republic Day on Friday with great zeal and enthusiasm. On the occasion of this special day, the Bollywood film director shared a glimpse of how she celebrated Republic Day 2024 through a video which featured famous singer Sunidhi Chauhan. Khan took to her Instagram where she shared a video of Sunidhi singing Raazi’s popular song ‘Ae Watan’. She also expressed gratitude towards the singer in the caption. After the video went online, it won people’s hearts and many even expressed that by sharing the video on their personal handles.

Taking to social media handle, Farah shared the video, where Sunidhi can be seen wearing a white T-shirt, and black jeggings as she holds the mic in her hand and sings ‘Ae Watan’. In the back a massive Indian flag. In the caption, Khan also conveyed appreciation and thanks to the singer. Sharing the video, the singer wrote, “Beautiful way to celebrate the #republicday. With neighbours and society friends. Thank you Sunidhi Chauhan for this rendition.”

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

The video was shared less than an hour ago, and within that time, it has garnered nearly 59,000 likes and counting. Additionally, the clip has accumulated over 5,200 comments, as people expressed their reactions in the comments section. After the video went online, it grabbed netizens’ attention where one user wrote, “This is so beautiful,” and another commented, “Her voice is magical.” All so adorable and beautiful,” joined a third. Many wrote “Happy Republic Day” and some reacted using heart emoticons.

About the Song ‘Ae Watan’

The famous song is from the movie Raazi, which features Alia Bhatt in the lead role. The song was given by Gulzar and Allama Iqbal and sung by Sunidhi Chauhan with music from Shankar Ehsaan Loy. Raazi revolves around an undercover RAW agent named Sehmat, who is married into a Pakistani family.

Today marks the 75th Republic Day celebration in India. The iconic parade at New Delhi’s Kartavya Path is currently underway, featuring tableaux from states, union territories, and ministers. More than 1,000 dancers are showcasing diverse dance forms, including tribal and folk dances, representing the cultural richness of the country.

