Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul wedding: From the last couple of days, rumour mills were at a buzz that popular celebrity couple Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are all set to tie the nuptial knot in the next three months and the wedding preparations are going on in full swing. Athiya who is the daughter of Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty is in a relationship with KL Rahul for quite some time now and several reports claim that the duo is getting married soon. And now the bride-to-be's father Suniel Shetty has reacted to his daughter's wedding rumours.

Suniel Shetty reacts to Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul’s wedding

While talking to Radio Mirchi, when Suniel Shetty was asked if the family had started preparations for the said wedding, he responded, "No, nothing has been planned yet!" Athiya's brother and actor Ahan Shetty had also reacted on the same a few days back and told Dainik Bhaskar, "As far as the wedding is concerned, no arrangements are being made. There is no such ceremony, these are all rumours. When there is no wedding, how can we give you a date?"

Recently, Athiya had jetted off to Germany with beau K L Rahul for his surgery. The 30-year-old cricketer who sustained a groin injury underwent surgery in Germany. Rahul was ruled out of India's tour of England due to injury.

Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul to get married in next 3 months?

Earlier, a source close to Athiya Shetty had said that the actress and cricketer KL Rahul, who have been dating each other for quite sometime now, are all set to marry in the next three months. Wedding preparations are going in full swing. “Rahul’s parents were recently in Mumbai to meet Athiya’s family. The couple, along with their families, visited the new house where they will be moving in soon, to see the progress. The wedding is expected to take place in the next three months in Mumbai. It will be a grand celebration for both the families and every detail of the wedding is been overseen by the bride herself,” a source said to India Today.